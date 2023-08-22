Cooper Financial Group Invests $358,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

