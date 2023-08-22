Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 1,468 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $259.07 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.