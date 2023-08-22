Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,932 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FALN opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

