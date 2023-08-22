Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average of $140.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

