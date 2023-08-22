Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

CTVA stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

