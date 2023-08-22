Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on September 8th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the retailer on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $15.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $543.21 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $544.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COST

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.