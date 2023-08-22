Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS.

Coty Trading Down 2.8 %

COTY opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $130,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.