Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48.

Coty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of COTY opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coty

Institutional Trading of Coty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.