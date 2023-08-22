Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,181 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $43,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.44 and a 200-day moving average of $227.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

