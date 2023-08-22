Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Waters worth $38,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waters by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.53. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.