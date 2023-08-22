Credit Suisse AG Sells 79,107 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 79,107 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $35,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

