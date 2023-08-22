Credo Technology Group (CRDO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 280,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $5,619,568.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,766,792 shares of company stock valued at $46,276,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 2,557.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

