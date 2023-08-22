DA Davidson Reiterates “C$126.00” Price Target for BRP (TSE:DOO)

DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price objective on BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$138.30.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$106.04 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$80.87 and a 1 year high of C$122.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.36 by C$0.02. BRP had a return on equity of 491.74% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 13.4309524 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

