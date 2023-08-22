Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

View Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $390.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.