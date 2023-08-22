Destination XL Group (DXLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 97.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 41,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

