DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,697 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,034 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

