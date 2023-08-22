Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

WU opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

