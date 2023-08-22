Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.