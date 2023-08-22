Diligent Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,550 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

