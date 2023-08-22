Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 guidance at $0.79-0.89 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.73-6.13 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.7 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 31.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

