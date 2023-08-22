Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Dover by 6.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

