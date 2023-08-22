Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960,669 shares of company stock valued at $24,970,256. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

