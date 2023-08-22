EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $320,522.50 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00254278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014619 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

