Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,589,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,713,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

