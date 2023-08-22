Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

