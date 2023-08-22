Edap Tms (EDAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edap Tms Stock Up 0.1 %

EDAP opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $284.58 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214,480 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 391.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Edap Tms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

