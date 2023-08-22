Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded at Mizuho

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

EIX stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

