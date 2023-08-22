Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $550.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.67 and a 200-day moving average of $407.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $553.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,841 shares of company stock valued at $360,357,419. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

