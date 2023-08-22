Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $403.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.