Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Announces Earnings Results

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.
Eltek Stock Performance
NASDAQ ELTK opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of -1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eltek in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
