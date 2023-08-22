Embecta Corp. (EMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Embecta Stock Performance

Embecta stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $983.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Embecta’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Embecta news, CFO Jacob Elguicze purchased 4,625 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $100,177.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,144.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jacob Elguicze bought 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,144.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,891.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $311,077 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Embecta by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 13.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Embecta by 14.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

