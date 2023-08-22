Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

WATT stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.50.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 101.27% and a negative net margin of 3,693.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Energous Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

