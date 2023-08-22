Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Performance
WATT stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.50.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 101.27% and a negative net margin of 3,693.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
