Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
