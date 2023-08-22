EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $638.50 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $638.50 million and $94.03 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002658 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002689 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000928 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,100,427,420 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

