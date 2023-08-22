Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UFPI. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $100.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $104.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 244.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 101.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 321,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

