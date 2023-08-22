Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

