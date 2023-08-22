Ethereum Classic Price Tops $15.60 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $15.60 or 0.00059780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $95.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,085.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00254043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.35 or 0.00714275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00572231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00116772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003814 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,635,311 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

