Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

