Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 309.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 92,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Exponent by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Trading Up 0.8 %

EXPO stock opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

