Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $25,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,779,000 after acquiring an additional 474,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $380,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,607,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,898,000 after purchasing an additional 159,387 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.67 and a 12-month high of $211.59.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

