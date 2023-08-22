Fair Oaks Income Limited Plans Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
Shares of FAIR stock opened at GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.54 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.50.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
