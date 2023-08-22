Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Announces Earnings Results

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 127.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 105,579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,162.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 206,751 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 148,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

