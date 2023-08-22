Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Plans Dividend Increase – $28.00 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s previous quarterly dividend of $23.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach stock opened at $5,050.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.39. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 52-week low of $5,000.00 and a 52-week high of $8,275.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,317.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,846.59.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $143.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.94%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

