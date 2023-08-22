FidoMeta (FMC) Trading 0% Higher This Week

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.