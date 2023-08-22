First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $312.75 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 312,792,747 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 312,787,747.19. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99987793 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,353,047.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

