First National Co. (FXNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. First National has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First National to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

FXNC opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. First National has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.57.

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. First National had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First National will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First National by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of First National by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First National during the second quarter worth $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First National during the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

