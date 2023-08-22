FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $305.00 at Truist Financial

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $295.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FLT
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FLEETCOR Technologies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Tailwinds Driving Palo Alto Networks To Fresh Highs
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Defense Stocks That Offer Great Value for September
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Specialty Retail Stocks That Outperformed The Market Last Week
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.