FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $305.00 at Truist Financial

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $295.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $257.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.77 and a 200 day moving average of $228.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $272.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

