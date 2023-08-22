Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

