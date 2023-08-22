Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YMM opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.21. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $164,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,970,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 343,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

