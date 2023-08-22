Futu (FUTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Futu to post earnings of $7.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Futu Trading Up 1.0 %
FUTU opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Futu has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet cut Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
